Garff Commissioners says it wants to hear the views of its residents about Manx Utilities’ proposal for a sewage treatment works in Axnfell Plantation.
The local authority is organising a meeting at the Laxey Working Men’s Institute on October 22 at 7pm, before it submits its own view to the planning process.
Representatives from the MUA will be in attendance to answer any technical questions from residents.
Vice-chair Marinda Fargher says she would like to see people from the affected areas of Laxey and Lonan go along to the meeting.
‘The MUA won’t be there to present anything,’ she said.
‘We’re hoping it will be a chance for discussion and for people’s questions to be answered.’
Residents can submit questions to the commissioners ahead of the meeting by emailing [email protected].