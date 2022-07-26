Residents will have to give back land or buy it

Subscribe newsletter
Ramsey residents whose properties back onto the old railway line and who have extended their gardens to take in land that belongs to the commissioners are being given the opportunity to buy the land where appropriate – or reinstate their fences in the correct position within a set period.
The sale would be subject to government approval, at a price per square metre recommended by the government valuer – the purchaser to meet all legal costs.