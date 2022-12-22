Residents from Port Erin who went to a tribunal seeking a rent reduction have been granted a 15% discount.
Six residents who live on Meadowfield Road claimed, at the Rates and Rent Tribunal, to have been disrupted by work being carried out for the development of a residential home being built on nearby Bradda Road.
In their evidence they said the field opposite is being used for storage by the builders and has been leaving ‘dirt and dust’ along the road.
It was established at the tribunal that this particular field was not included in the original planning application and the residents were unaware that they would be disrupted due to this.
The application for a new residential home was approved at an appeal in 2018.
Originally the residents were given a 10% reduction whilst residents on nearby Bradda Court received a 15% reduction.