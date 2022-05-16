Rethink on airport parking charges at the 11th hour

A new parking payment system for the airport - due to begin tomorrow (Tuesday) - has been delayed while officers have a rethink.

The news, announced early this evening - just hours before it was meant to come into operation, comes after complaints about the new system.

Parking will continue to be free while arrangements to introduce the changes are finalised, and a further announcement will be made on Thursday, May 19, regarding when the new cashless payment system will come into force.

Tim Glover MHK, the politician at the Department of Infrastructure with responsibility for ports, said: ‘While the new system was to be introduced tomorrow (Tuesday, May 17), a decision has been reached to delay the launch for a short period. The department is grateful to those who have shared constructive feedback – officers will now be using that to ensure a smooth transition.’

Once the system is in place, the quickest way to pay will be through a mobile phone or device using the RingGo app, which can be downloaded free from the Apple or Google Play stores.

RingGo is a car parking system in use at hundreds of sites throughout the British Isles. Find out more at myringgo.co.uk/howitworks

Once the app has been downloaded and the registration process completed, customers who have found a parking space should enter the four or five-digit location number shown on signs and pay in advance for the required time. If your return flight is delayed or you just need extra time, it’s a simple process to extend the payment period through the app.

Anyone who doesn’t have a smartphone has a range of other options:

pay by calling a number and providing a card payment over the phone

send a text message

pay online

ask for assistance at the information desk inside the airport building

One hour’s free disc-parking will be extended and available throughout the car parks.