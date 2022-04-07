Return of the carnival

Douglas Carnival will return to the capital this summer, after an absence of three years because of a combination of Covid-19 and works on Douglas Promenade.

The spectacle will go ahead on Saturday, July 23 (subject to the town council’s approval).

It’s proposed that £20,000 be used from the local authority’s reserves to stage the event, the proposed route and format of which is due to be discussed at this week’s meeting of the full Council.

Since being relaunched in 2014, the Carnival has proved popular, attracting thousands of participants and spectators. Although a council report suggested the 2019 event demonstrated little evidence of economic benefit, both the Council’s Executive Committee and local authority officers believe the carnival in a new format will be a worthwhile community event.