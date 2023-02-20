This week’s Isle of Man Examiner reveals the sites which have been earmarked for development as onshore wind farms.
Also this week:
A new ‘relationships and sex education’ curriculum, launched in September 2022, has been put on hold while an independent review takes place.
Hotel worker John Christopher Byrne, who stole £2,756-worth of tips from his colleagues, has been sentenced by magistrates.
Douglas North MHK David Ashford says that extra bin capacity for some households does not resolve the issue caused by a change to fortnightly waste collection.
Coroner of Inquests Jayne Hughes says that, despite a detailed investigation, we will likely never know exactly how two French sidecar racers met their deaths. Our full report on the inquest is inside today’s paper.
Treasury Minister Alex Allinson is to deliver his first Budget as Treasury Minister against the continuing cost of living crisis. What can we expect?
The Children’s Centre has been given more than 800 items to its project to help people with the cost of living crisis.
Ramsey Commissioners are concerned that duties imposed on local authorities under the government’s climate change policy will hit ratepayers in the pocket.
Just under 500 ‘economically active’ people have been attracted to the island in the last 12 months, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has revealed.
The long-derelict former Marine Laboratory in Port Erin is quickly being reduced to rubble as part of a long-awaited major redevelopment.
Offender Peter Alan Quirk, who admitted possessing more than 2,000 indecent images of children, is sentenced.
Paul Ian Berry, aged 54, has been put on probation for 18 months for possessing cannabis.
The secrets of Ballanevin Compost.
Many of the island’s sheep farmers have not been paid for their wool for the last two years, we can reveal.
Seventeen-year-old Kerianne Crellin, who slapped a woman in the street on New Year’s Day, has been sentenced in court.
Photos from Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch’s Manx Nature Show and the Manx Care Awards.
Our Word on the Street feature asks people what toppings they like on their pancakes for Shrove Tuesday.
In Working Week, we talk to businessman Kevin Amphlett about his investments and how he makes money.
On the back page, we report that David Mullarkey has taken another big step in his athletics journey by accepting a professional contract from Florida State University.
There are 10 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also our letters page, readers’ photos and puzzles.
