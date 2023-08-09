Tributes have been paid to Reverend Alec John Smith, the former vicar of St Thomas’ Church in Douglas who has died at the age of 94.
Reverend Smith died at Broadgreen Hospital in Liverpool surrounded by his family after a short illness.
The former vicar was ordained in 1954 and served in the dioceses of Gloucester, Chichester and Salisbury, before arriving on the island in 1987 as the vicar of St Thomas.
Music played a large part in Mr Smith’s life, singing in the choir as a boy and also learning to play the organ.
Later in life, his musical background saw him become the ‘actors’ church union’ chaplain, with special responsibility for those working at the Gaiety Theatre in Douglas.
Growing up during the Second World War, Mr Smith became a member of the army cadets and later undertook his own national service with the Gloucestershire regiment, where he served in both Jamaica and Belize.
When Alec moved to the Isle of Man, he also became chaplain to the Royal British Legion.
A spokesperson from the Church of England said: ‘Alec was innovative and willing to try anything. He helped raise the money for the restoration of a church by growing and selling potatoes, while another parish was supported on the back of Christmas tree sales.
‘His many friends speak of how they shall remember him with admiration, affection, gratitude and delight. May the soul of this faithful priest rest in peace, and may he rise in glory.’
A private cremation will be held on Wednesday, August 16, with a service of thanksgiving for his life to take place in the coming weeks at St George’s Church in Douglas.