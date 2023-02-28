A review of the sex education curriculum is expected soon.
This comes after the new Relationships and Sex Education curriculum that was being taught in schools was paused due to parents voicing their concerns.
Education Minister Julie Edge says she hopes the review will be ready this half term, adding that the department is working 'as quickly as possible'.
UK national news outlets have made a number of allegations about what was taught and social media has been full of speculation about what is supposed to have happened.