The Jurby Fruit and Flower Show is entering its second year since it was last run 19 years ago, and committee member Yasmine Cowell says it’s about ‘sharing knowledge’ and ‘having fun’.
It’s taking place this Saturday (September 28) at Jurby Parish Hall.
Yasmine said: ‘This is actually the second one that this current committee have ran.
‘There hadn’t been one for 19 years, so it is a bit of a labour of love at the moment.
‘It’s basically a horticultural produce show. It is just an opportunity for community to showcase their many creations really.
‘Anything from veg, fruit, plants, flowers to confectionery, butter, eggs, crafts, photography, painting, drawing. It just gives everybody an opportunity to show what they’ve been doing and get a bit of a nod of recognition for it.’
Anyone interested in volunteering at the event can register their interest by sending a message via the Jurby Fruit and Flower Show Facebook page.