Calling all keen foragers.
The new exhibition at Rushen Heritage Centre, ‘Edible Wild Plants of the South’, delves into an almost forgotten element of the area’s nature.
The exhibition, at the Heritage Centre in Bridson Street, is open now and runs until Saturday, July 1.
It has been curated by Rushen Heritage Trust volunteer Christa Viohl, and features many of the area’s best-known wild plants, and some perhaps that are not so well known.
Christa said: ‘Some people may know all about a plant’s botanical aspects, but I think fewer people know about their edibility and healing qualities, not to mention the folklore that surrounds them. Most of these wild plants represented an essential part of our ancestors’ diet. Many were traditionally used for medical treatment, while others provided dye for fibres and wool, and some have a fascinating background in folklore.’
The Heritage Centre is open 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday.
Entry is free, with donations always welcome.
l If the exhibition inspires you to investigate edible wild plants further, and excellent place to start is versa, in Station Road Port Erin, whose menus are based on locally produced and foraged food.