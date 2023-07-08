The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Starting bright today, but during the morning skies will become rather cloudy with a slight risk of a shower, before sunny spells soon develop this afternoon.
The fresh southeast winds at first will fall to a light southerly during the day, with temperatures reaching 19 or 20 Celsius.
Tonight will be dry, with tomorrow then mostly fine with sunny spells and only very isolated showers, light or moderate southerly winds and temperatures up to 19 Celsius.
Outlook
A dry start on Monday, but rain developing as the day goes on.
Sunrise: 4:56am
Sunset: 9:50pm