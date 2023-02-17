RL360 has taken on the role of headline sponsor for Manx professional golfer Ana Dawson.
Ana is currently playing on the Ladies European Tour (LET) after turning professional at the end of last year. She made her debut earlier this month at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, the first of 31 events scheduled for this season, where she made the final cut and tied 54th place.
Ana said: ‘It’s amazing to be playing at such a high level, especially when you come from a small island where not many make it to the next step. The support I’ve received over the years from my friends, family and now RL360 has been so encouraging. My current goal is to play in as many tournaments as possible to help showcase the high standard of women’s golf and I look forward to representing the company and the Isle of Man across Europe.’
RL360’s Simon Barwell highlighted the importance of supporting talented local athletes. He said: ‘We set up our athlete sponsorship programme back in 2020 to help local athletes reach their highest potential, and even before that we supported sport shooter Tim Kneale who went on to compete in the Rio Olympics and the 2018 Commonwealth Games. When the opportunity to sponsor Ana came up, it seemed a natural fit. There’s no doubt that she’ll go far and we look forward to supporting her along the way.’