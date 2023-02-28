The charity particularly keen to boost the number of volunteers able to assist in its shops.
Angie Collins who is originally from Northamptonshire, became an RNLI volunteer when she moved to the Isle of Man in 2016.
‘Having had previous careers in the emergency services and education it was natural to want to continue to help people and do something for my new community,’ she said.
‘Also working in the shop provided opportunity to make new friends, get involved with fun social events.’
Angie, who is currently a retail volunteer at the Ramsey shop, said: ‘Unlike volunteer lifeboat crew, retail volunteers do not have to live in close proximity to the shop. At our shop, we have some volunteers who travel in from Kirk Michael, for example.’
Just like the charity’s lifeboats based at Peel, Ramsey, Port Erin, Port St Mary and Douglas, the RNLI’s fundraising team need a dedicated volunteer crew.
But it’s not all about volunteering on lifeboats or at a station, there are many other ways people can give a little or a lot of their time to support the RNLI and make their own lifesaving difference.
Edd Christian, coxswain at Ramsey lifeboat station, is also involved as an RNLI visits officer.
‘Cliché as it sounds, the thing I love most about the RNLI is genuinely helping people in distress,’ he said.
‘There is something about the charity that gets into your blood and becomes part of normal life.
‘I’ve met hundreds of people from all walks of life within the institution – people from whom I’ve learned vast number of skills and advice that has helped me be who I am today
;Interacting with the public drives forward the values of the service and when you share your personal experiences with them and the incredible history, seeing their faces light up and smile affirms why we do what we do. We are just ordinary people doing extraordinary things. ‘
Edd joined the RNLI after returning to the island for work and followed in the footsteps of his father and uncle to become a volunteer.
He added: ‘It seemed like the natural thing to do for me. I have over the years met lifelong friends, learned skills that I use on a daily basis. The continued support and training are of the highest quality and I am proud to be part of such a wonderful organisation.
‘The RNLI is not just lifeboats.
‘In reality there wouldn’t be any lifeboats without the vast number of people and teams behind the scenes, who all together make it possible to launch a lifeboat to aid someone.
‘Without donations, fundraising, legacies, station management teams, international, education, water safety, boat builders, coastal maintenance, mechanics, trainers and shore crew, our assets would not be able to launch.’ Nick Evans, RNLI fundraising partnership lead, said: ‘Without our volunteers, the RNLI simply would not be able to operate the way it does today.
‘With 92% of the RNLI’s income coming from donations, the charity relies on the generosity of supporters and on the dedication of our fundraising volunteers to help raise essential funds.
‘Thousands of community fundraising volunteers organise a wide range of activities and events each year, contributing their time, energy and skills to raise money to save lives at sea.
‘Some of our fundraisers have been volunteering for many years while some just join us for a few months in the year depending on what their commitments allow.
‘We now really need to bolster that support and grow our volunteer fundraising crew.
‘If you like to have fun, enjoy meeting new people and want to join a motivated and enthusiastic team, we encourage you to find out more and apply. You will learn new skills, gain experience and have the rewarding satisfaction of giving back. The RNLI will also provide all the necessary training and support so you can carry out your chosen role effectively.’
To find out more about how you can sign up to be a fundraising volunteer at the RNLI, or to apply, go to rnli.org/OneCrewVolunteers online.