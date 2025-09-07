The Douglas branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institute has opened a new shop in the Sea Terminal.
The new premises were officially opened by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday morning.
A spokesperson for the station added: ‘This marks an exciting new chapter for Douglas lifeboat.
‘Thank you to everyone who came along to support us. Every purchase at the new shop helps keep our lifeboat crews trained, equipped, and ready to save lives at sea.
‘We also took a moment to celebrate Gilli Cowley, who is stepping down this year as our chairperson after years of dedicated volunteer service.
‘Gilli was presented with a certificate, flowers, and a stunning brooch crafted by Celtic Gold – a beautiful Isle of Man outline with an orange and navy gem set over Douglas station.’