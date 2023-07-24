The Royal National Lifeboat Institute says it saved two lives in Manx waters last year and launched 42 times.
The news was published today, the third World Drowning Prevention Day.
With many schoolchildren enjoying the first week of their summer holidays, the RNLI is reminding people how to stay safe while enjoying the coast.
Days out can turn to tragedy but the lifesaving charity are reminding people of some simple key safety advice you can follow to help keep yourself and your families safe.
Some of the RNLI’s key safety advice to remember this summer is:
If you get into trouble in the water remember Float to Live; tilt your head back with your ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.
Call 999 in a coastal emergency and ask for the Coastguard.
Sarah Lewis, RNLI water safety delivery support, said: ‘Now the weather is warming up we expect to see a big increase in visitors to the coast and unfortunately this does mean there is likely to be an increase in the number of incidents in the sea.
‘Many of the incidents our lifeboat crews attend during the school holidays involve children and teenagers and we would urge everyone – but families in particular – to be aware of the risks and know what to do in an emergency.
‘Everyone floats differently so knowing how you float and what works for you can help you stay calm if you were to ever find yourself in difficulty in the water. You can practice floating in a safe environment, like the next time you go to the swimming pool.
‘If you find yourself in difficulty in the water, remember Float to Live.
'Tilt your head back with your ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can. If you see someone else in difficulty, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
‘We want people to enjoy the coast but urge everyone to think about their own safety, take time to familiarise yourself with our advice and to share this with your friends and family.’
There were 226 deaths in the UK from accidental drownings in 2022, across inland and coastal locations. 41 of these were in July and 44 in August – more than twice the number than in any other month. Of the people who died 40% had no intention of entering the water.
The third World Drowning Prevention Day follows a UN resolution on drowning prevention, acknowledging the issue for the first time in its 75-year history.
The RNLI played an important role in the adoption of the UN resolution, working alongside the World Health Organisation (WHO), and national governments of Ireland and Bangladesh to put a focus on drowning prevention.