Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision at Santon this afternoon, near the Mann Cat Sanctuary.
The incident was reported by police at 3.15pm, with officers advising motorists that emergency services were responding.
At 4.47pm, the Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed the road had been cleared and thanked the public for their patience.
The incident happened on Victoria Road and involved two vehicles, the force said.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘The Road is temporarily closed between Tesco Roundabout and Linden Grove whilst the vehicles are recovered.
‘Please avoid the area as the road is blocked.’