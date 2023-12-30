Queens Promenade has been closed due to coastal overtopping this afternoon.
It's closed from Queens Drive East junction to Dale Street, in Ramsey.
The current closure will be in place until the Department of Infrastructure can confirm there is no longer need for it.
It comes after an amber weather warning was issued on the island, from 7am to 2pm today (Saturday).
Ronaldsway Met Office warned that a band of heavy rain was expected to sweep the island, drenching areas with up to 40mm of rain over high ground.
It also warned that strong 'gale force' winds could scatter debris and send waves crashing onto promenades.
Queens Promenade in Ramsey was named among four other areas most 'at risk' of weather problems.
Douglas Promenade, including parking areas on the Prom, Laxey Promenade, Shore Road in Rushen and Castletown Promenade are all other areas of risk of overtopping and strong winds today.