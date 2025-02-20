A road in Douglas is set to close for over a month to allow for the demolition of an old building.
Lower Church Street will close from Monday, March 3 until Monday, April 14, for the demolition of the previous Salvation Army Building.
A planning application to demolish the Salvation Army ‘citadel’ and build a 44-bedroom hotel in its place was submitted in August 2023, with Douglas Council offering its support for the application.
The building, which is on Lord Street near the junction with Ridgeway Street, has been on the council’s dilapidated properties list since 2019.
The planning application stated that if the development was approved, it would ‘enhance’ the town and make use of a property that has a central location.