A road in a popular area of Douglas is set to shut for six months due to redevelopment works.
Queen Street, which is located in Douglas’ North Quay, will shut from Quine’s Corner to the other end of the street by the Saddle Inn pub.
The road is set to shut from Monday, December 1, and will not be open again until June 1 next year.
The description of the road closure reads: ‘The closure has been requested by Watling Streetworks on behalf of Kelman Ltd due to an unsafe building. The existing one-way restriction on Queen Street is suspended.’
A planning application to redevelop part of North Quay in Douglas was previously approved back in June, which will allow for the demolition and rebuilding of two properties to create new homes and commercial units.
Kelman Ltd, which owns the buildings at numbers 22 to 28 North Quay, submitted revised plans in May. The scheme includes the demolition of numbers 22 and 23 and 25 and 26, and the construction of two new buildings.
Merchant House, located between them, will be retained and converted from offices to residential use.
The new building at numbers 22 and 23 will be four storeys high and will include a roof terrace behind a balcony. It will feature a pitched roof and be accessible from the front via stairs or a ramp.
These buildings are directly in front of Queen Street, which explains the extensive road closure.
The approved plans will see the development of eight apartments and two commercial units in the area. The commercial spaces may be used for either retail or restaurant purposes, depending on the tenants.
A previous application, which proposed demolishing the registered former Newson Trading Co. building, was refused. The current plan excludes the Newson’s building from the development scheme.