Richmond Hill in Douglas was closed following a crash this morning.
The incident happened at roughly 11:30am, and led to the road between Mount Murray and Fort North Roundabout being closed as well as the Mount Murray back road.
Bus Vannin announced that all buses were diverting via the Braid, St Marks and Orrisdale Road in both directions.
This also meant that buses could not serve the Santon area.
In an update posted this morning following wintery conditions overnight, a spokesperson from the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘It's been a chilly night on the island and snow has fallen intermittently throughout the evening with light showers in places.
‘Please leave plenty of time for your journey and drive to the conditions, leaving plenty of distance to vehicles in front.’