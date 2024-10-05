* UPDATE: Shipyard Road is now open *
The closure at Shipyard Road came into force at 11am this morning (Saturday).
The route is shut while emergency services recover a boat in the harbour, the Isle of Man Constabulary has said.
A large crane is on site to assist the recovery.
No other details have been released about the operation.
A spokesperson for the police said: ‘Shipyard Road in Ramsey will be closed from 11am to allow the Emergency Services to facilitate the recovery of a boat in Ramsey Harbour using a crane.
‘Thank you.’