Surfacing works begins on Patrick Road today (Wednesday).
The Department of Infrastructure has said the road will be closed for the majority of the next few days while the work is undertaken to rectify issues that arose from last year’s micro-asphalt programme.
The road will be open to traffic outside of working hours.
A DoI statement said: ‘From today (Wednesday, June 21) Kiely Bros Ltd is undertaking surfacing works on Patrick Road.
‘It is expected that work will take two to three days to complete (dependent on suitable weather).
‘Residents have been contacted by letter about access arrangements.
‘Please direct any queries to the Kiely customer service line on 07500 440557.’