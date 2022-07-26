Road works planned for Peel Road and Mountain
Part of Peel Road will be made one way from Sunday, July 31, for two weeks.
It will be in force while Manx Utilities carry out essential sewer rehabilitation lining works in the area.
The route out of Douglas along Peel Road from its junction with Athol Street, past the new council housing development to the junction with Circular Road is the section which will be made one way while the work is carried out.
In addition to the one-way system, parking will be suspended along all of St George’s Street in addition to the layby opposite the Brown Bobby filling station.
Manx Utilities has said it is working collaboratively with the Department of Infrastructure and other utilities which will avoid the need for further traffic disruption in the area in the near future.
The DoI has said it is going to repair two manholes that are in the carriageway, while the other work takes place.
In a statement announcing the work, the MU added: ‘We considered undertaking the works when Dandara were constructing the new Douglas Corporation apartments, however, one of the manholes required a complete refurbishment and was located on the site entrance so not practicable.’
All businesses within the traffic management area will remain fully open.
l The Mountain Road will be closed for five evenings next month while the Department of Infrastructure undertakes seasonal maintenance work.
The entire road from Ramsey Hairpin to Creg-ny-Baa will be closed from Monday, August 15 to Saturday, August 20 between 6.15pm and 10.15pm.
The DoI said the main task is weed spraying, hedge cutting and strimming the verges.
A department spokesperson added: ‘While this work is underway our staff will also sweep the road and inspect roadside gullies for blockages etc.
‘Some limited drainage improvement work is planned (but this is limited by the short window of work that each closure will allow). Road signs will be inspected and cleaned and broken or faded verge masters replaced. Signs will also be erected ahead of Manx Grand Prix and event safety equipment installed.
‘Please note that if the weather is good and work progresses well that it is possible that not all the closure periods will have to be utilised.’
