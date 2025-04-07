Motorists can expect another period of disruption on the New Castletown Road after Easter.
The Department of Infrastructure’s highway services team has confirmed that it will resume its resurfacing work in Santon on April 22 having carried out work there earlier this spring.
It is anticipated that the team will be on site for up to four weeks.
A DoI spokesperson said: ‘It is intended to resurface the road from where the team recently left off, near the junction with Clannagh Road, to a point just Douglas side of the junction with the Ballacutchell Road (Mount Murray Back Road).
‘There will be two-way, and later three-way, traffic lights in operation to facilitate traffic flow past the works.’