Road works will take place on the Mountain Road next month.
The Department of Infrastructure’s highway services says ‘the works are to ensure that the road remains fit for public use throughout the year and is prepared for the upcoming road race season’.
A DoI spokesperson said: ‘To minimise the impact of these works and maximise the opportunities to complete works in the planned timeframe, we aim to take a slightly different approach this year.
‘Rather than a full closure across the whole Mountain Road, the work will be undertaken in two stages.
‘This approach is possible as unlike last year there are no works planned that require significant excavation of the highway.’
The section of the road between Ramsey Hairpin and the Bungalow will be closed for two days from 6am on Monday, April 22.
The Bungalow to Creg-ny-Baa will close the following Monday, April 29 for two days. The spokesperson added: ‘These half Mountain closures will be on a 24-hour basis as this allows extended hours to be worked and allows individual work sites to be left in situ, as to demobilise and make safe between days would tend to extend the overall closure period. It also means that commuters from the north are able to use the Sulby/Tholt-y-Will/Douglas route during the first of the closure periods.’
Works to be undertaken during the closures include: carriageway repairs; Gully and drainage inspection and clearance; Line marking; Early season hedging and grass cutting; Black and white kerb painting; Mountain Road bridges painting; Sweeping; Installation of signage ahead of the TT one-way system; Deployment of signs and barriers for race closures; Installation of electronic red flag system; Testing of one-way lights/barriers at Creg-Ny-Baa; Snaefell Mountain Railway road signal maintenance and installation of race related equipment ahead of the TT.
Access to the Creg-Ny-Baa will be via Douglas and the Creg-Ny-Baa Back Road, while access to the area of the Bungalow will be maintained from the Tholt-y-Will throughout, together with either access from the north or the south dependent on which closure is current.
Reserve dates for the work are April 24-25 and May 1-2.