Roisin Quinn is through to the semi-finals of the BBC’s Interior Design Masters.
In the latest episode, the four remaining contestants paired up to jazz up a high street store in the town of East Grinstead with one of the country’s oldest high streets.
They each had to transform a grade II-listed shops. Roisin was paired up with last week’s winner Anthony to redo a ladies fashion store with a budget of £3,500.
Roisin was happy to be teamed up with Anthony saying: ‘I am really excited to be working with Ant again. He is definitely more about the structure and functionality and I am more about the fluffiness of the space so, hopefully together, we are a good little team.’
Anthony took charge of the ground floor while Roisin was responsible for the upstairs with the changing rooms.
Now living in the Wirral, Roisin moved to the Isle of Man from Ireland when she was nine years old and went to Ramsey Grammar School.
Having worked for a travel company for several years, Roisin took the brave step to change career and move into the world of interior design after helping redecorate her parents’ home near Ramsey.
Series judge Michelle Ogundehin and guest judge ‘Queen of shops’ Mary Portas were not impressed with shop ground floor overall but were far more complimentary about Roisin’s upstairs designs.
Last week Roisin ended up on the sofa and, unfortunately, she was back again after Ben and Matt’s design was chosen as the best.
Mary told Roisin: ‘I think the changing rooms were great and putting the chairs out so you have got your friends sitting there.
Michelle added: ‘We felt upstairs worked really well and it did have that refined and sophisticated feeling.
Roisin ended by saying: ‘Me Matt and Ben in the final. We are completely different.’
Next week, the semi-finalists head to Wembley Arena to revamp the dressing room with Sophie Ellis Bextor as the judge. The episode will air on BBC One on Tuesday, April 23 at 8pm.