There has been a 7% increase in the number of passengers flying to and from Ronaldsway Airport during the TT period.
From May 22 to June 12, Ronaldsway Airport saw a total of 60,163 passengers passing through, with 30,027 arrivals and 30,136 departures.
June 3 saw the busiest day during TT 2024, with 4,383 passengers coming to and from the island.
The 7% increase is compared to the same period in 2023, which saw 56,039 passengers (28,055 arrivals and 27,984 departures).
The figures include all passengers on scheduled flights, general aviation and private jets.
Airport Director Gary Cobb commented: ‘We are incredibly pleased with the strong passenger numbers during this year’s TT period.
‘This success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire airport team and excellent cooperation with the airlines.
‘I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved for their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service during this busy period."