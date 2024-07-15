Roughly 1,000 people gathered in Castletown Market Square on Sunday evening to watch the European Championship final on the big screen.
The final saw England lose 2-1 to Spain, extending their run without a major honour to 58 years since their World Cup win in 1966.
This was the first game that Castletown Town Commissioners had shown during the tournament, facing backlash from members of the public last month when they announced that they would not be showing any of the quadrennial football tournament unless a home nation reached the final.
Chair of the commissioners Jamie Horton believes that ‘at its peak, it was attended by close to 1,000 people’.
The screen will continue to show other sporting events throughout the summer as part of its ‘summer of sport’, including the final week of the Tour De France, the Olympics and golf’s British Open.