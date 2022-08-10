Preparations underway for the 2022 Royal Manx Show at Knockaloe - (Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Royal Manx Agricultural show takes place from Friday to Saturday, August 12-13.
The event will again take place at Knockaloe with a new entrance towards the Glen Maye at The Creggans with tickets available upon entry.
Activities within the event include a variety of stalls and food outlets, exhibitions including quad bike stunts, local performers such as The Shenanigans and Harvey Mushman and the Grand Parade.
A full preview of the show by Julie Blackburn can be found in this week’s Examiner in the food and farming section.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |