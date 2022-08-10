Royal show this weekend

By Noah Bovenizer  
Thursday 11th August 2022 3:12 pm
Share
Preparations underway for the 2022 Royal Manx Show at Knockaloe - (Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

The Royal Manx Agricultural show takes place from Friday to Saturday, August 12-13.

The event will again take place at Knockaloe with a new entrance towards the Glen Maye at The Creggans with tickets available upon entry.

Activities within the event include a variety of stalls and food outlets, exhibitions including quad bike stunts, local performers such as The Shenanigans and Harvey Mushman and the Grand Parade.

A full preview of the show by Julie Blackburn can be found in this week’s Examiner in the food and farming section.

More About:

Glen Maye
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0