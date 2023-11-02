Government House has announced that Paul Costain has accepted the Governor’s request to be the new Captain of the Parish of Rushen.
Mr Costain replaces Stanley Clucas CP who has retired from the position, having served in the role for 25 years.
A well-known and popular figure in the farming community on the island, running Moorhouse Farm in Colby with his partner Sally-Ann Maiden, Paul has also won the Cleveland Medal in the Manx Music Festival (the Guild) on three occasions, and regularly sings at events around the island as well as supporting his local community for many years.
Mr Costain will be sworn in as Captain of the Parish of Rushen at a ceremony at Government House later this year.