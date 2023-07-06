Rushen Flower Festival starts tomorrow.
Running until the Thursday July 13, the Kirk Christ Church in Rushen is open daily from 10am until 6pm for members of the public to admire the flower displays.
Community groups including Rushen Primary School, Rowany Golf Club, Inner Wheel and Port Erin and Port St Mary Commissioners in and around Rushen have come together to decorate the church windows.
Each window depicts a different musical, including The Sound of Music, Matilda, Les Miserable and Singing in the Rain amongst others.
It is free entry and refreshments will be available.
