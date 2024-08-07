Rushen Silver Band are set to visit Edinburgh and Perth in Scotland over the next few days for a ‘weekend of music-making’.
The band will perform a concert in the band stand at Slaughton Park in Edinburgh on Saturday, August 10, and will then play a part in the ‘Brass in the Park’ day at Strathallan School in Perth on Sunday, August 11.
Brass in the Park has been organised by the Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA) to coincide with the end of the ‘National Youth Brass Band of Scotland’ (NYBBS) summer course.
The event will look to celebrate the memory of Richard Evans, who passed away in April 2022.
Richard had a large contribution to brass banding in both the British Isles and further afield, and was Rushen Silver Band’s musical adviser for more than 20 years.
In celebration of Richard, the band will perform alongside other bands from all over Scotland and as far afield as Japan, where Richard often worked.
Band chairman, Chris Weldon, said: ‘Overseas visits are not unusual for the band. Indeed we attended the “Scottish Borders Contest” in 2012, and have played at the Lorient Interceltique Festival twice, but we are delighted to be playing at Brass in the Park in Edinburgh at what looks like a fantastic bandstand.
‘We hope to introduce a Scottish audience to some popular music, and maybe a few Manx tunes as well.
‘The visit also gives us a chance to build further relationships with NYBBS after a number of our younger players have taken part in courses in the past, and have had an excellent time both socially and musically.’
The trip has been supported by the Steam Packet and the Isle of Man Arts Council, who have both provided funding to make the trip possible.