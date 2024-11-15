A notorious Russian ‘spy vessel’ has been reportedly sailing just off the Manx coast.
The Yantar is officially a ‘research vessel’ but it is widely believed to have more sinister duties.
On a marine traffic map, the Yantar was recorded sailing off the northwest coast of the Isle of Man on Thursday evening, according to publication Navy Lookout.
The vessel was only tracked after briefly turning on her automatic identification system.
Yantar has apparently been shadowed by minehunter HMS Cattistock while it was also monitored from the air.
It is alleged the vessel has been carrying out surveillance of subsea structures such as gas pipelines and internet cables.
Naval Lookout speculates it is unlikely Russia would be trying to sabotage subsea structures in such an open area but it more likely gathering information.