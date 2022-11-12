In my opinion the Chief Minister was put in an impossible position of having to choose between them or me. I know from the conversations we had that he did everything he could to try and resolve the situation, but the department members were unwilling to compromise.I believe the department members simply didn’t understand or appreciate the complexity of a department that had no Chief Executive in post when I took up the position, a department that was clearly understaffed, under-resourced and under extreme pressure for long periods of time.