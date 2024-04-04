Sailings to and from Liverpool, Heysham and Belfast from tomorrow (Friday) to Monday are subject to disruption or cancellation.
Storm Kathleen is expected to bring heavy wind and rain to the island.
The Steam Packet Company says a decision will be taken on the Manxman’s Heysham sailing tomorrow morning before 6.45am, but the Manannan’s Liverpool sailing will go ahead as planned.
From then on, every sailing up until Sunday’s 3pm Douglas to Liverpool sailing is currently listed as at risk to disruption.
The company said: ‘The current weather forecast predicts strong to gale force winds and heavy rain, affecting much of the UK and Ireland.
‘We are monitoring weather forecasts closely and will contact affected passengers on any changes to the schedule as soon as possible.’
The Met Office says we could see winds of up to 55mph over the next three days.