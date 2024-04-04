Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and localised flooding tonight and tomorrow morning.
It’s likely to affect the entire island and the warning comes into force at 8pm tonight until 7amm tomorrow (Friday).
Rain will become persistent and quite heavy later this evening and at first tonight, before clearing later in the night.
Totals are expected to be 15-25mm around the coasts, with 25-45mm on the hills.
Fresh to strong winds are expected tonight, with temperatures around 9 Celsius. Some localised flooding is likely for a time, although daytime tomorrow will be mostly dry.
And with Storm Katherine set to hit the island, sailings to and from Liverpool, Heysham and Belfast from tomorrow to Monday are subject to disruption or cancellation.