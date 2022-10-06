Sailings at risk of disruption due to weather
Thursday 6th October 2022 8:28 am
This evening’s Heysham sailing is at risk of cancellation.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has said that due to forecasted weather the 7.45pm Ben-my-Chree sailing to Heysham is sibject to possible disruption or cancellation.
It will make a final decision by 5.30pm.
The Heysham to Douglas sailing at 2.15am, the Ben-my-Chree, is also at risk of cancellation or disruption.
A final decision will be made by 5.30pm today as to whether it will go ahead.
