Sailings might be cancelled again
Tuesday 22nd November 2022 9:31 am
Steam Packet Company ship Ben My Chree in Douglas harbour - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
The Steam Packet is again warning of possible disruption to services because of forecast bad weather.
The ferry company says that tonight’s 7.45pm Ben-my-Chree sailing from Douglas to Heysham is subject to disruption or cancellation.
A decision will be made by 5.30pm.
The return sailing will obviously be affected too.
