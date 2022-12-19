Registrations remain open for tomorrow (Wednesday’s) Isle of Man Bank Charity Santa Dash, until 9am on the day.
Under-18s are welcome to join in the fun (with under-15s being asked to run with an adult who must also be registered to run).
To register visit: https://my.raceresult.com/224100/ or go to http://www.manxtimingsolutions.com and find the event under the ‘events/results’ link.
Here you can enter online, look at the list of Santa Dashers and review the results after the event. Entry is free. Simply click the ‘Registration’ button so that details are recorded and you can be issued with a timing chip.
l The first local athletics event of 2023 will be the David Cretney-sponsored St John’s Fell Race on New Year’s Day at St John’s.
The popular annual blast to the summit of Slieau Whalian and back will be raising money for charity as it has done for many years. All entry fees will be donated to the MS Society to tie in with Orran’s Smith’s epic challenge in January.
The short 5km course will start and finish at St John’s cricket club at 1.30pm with registration in the adjacent St John’s football clubhouse from 12.15 until 1.15.
There is a link to pre entry at manxfellrunners.org