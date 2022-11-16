Santas on a Bike charity event is back for fifth year
Hundreds of motorcyclists will take part in a mass ride-out as part of the annual Santas on a Bike charity event on Saturday, December 10.
The event is hosted by technology and telecoms provider plan.com and raises money for Rebecca House Children’s Hospice.
Event organiser Nicola Patterson said: ‘We are excited to bring Santas on a bike back to celebrate a fifth year, after another record-breaking turnout last time.’
She added: ‘We are always amazed and incredibly grateful for the local support we receive, from the riders and spectators to local company sponsorship and the police, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we have in store this year.’
Starting and finishing at the Grandstand, the event will begin at 9am with food, drink, and entertainment.
The riders set off for Castletown Square at 10am and return via Rebecca House for a 1.30pm finish back at the grandstand.
Vicky Wilson from Rebecca House added: ‘Santas on a bike is one of the most exciting events that we are involved in and we are extremely grateful for plan.com’s support.
‘Each year it gets better and it’s an incredible sight to see, especially when the ride out passes Rebecca House, and the children get to see hundreds of Santas waving by.’
She added: ‘It really gets the island into the festive spirit, and we can’t wait to welcome even more Santas this year.’
