Saturday’s Ben-my-Chree sailings could be cancelled because of weather
Friday 25th November 2022 10:30 am
Steam Packet Company ship Ben My Chree in Douglas harbour - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Saturday morning’s Ben-my-Chree sailing to Heysham and the afternoon’s return trip from the Lancashire port are at risk of disruption because of tomorrow’s forecast bad weather.
The Steam Packet has said it will make a decision on whether the sailings will go ahead no later than 7am on Saturday morning.
