A primary school is seeking permission to install two mobile classrooms on its land due to the school roll nearly doubling in five years.
Ballasalla Primary School has submitted a planning application for the two mobile classrooms. Permission was granted last year for one mobile classroom but now the school wants to add another.
The school says the demand for places has risen considerable following the building of new estate Reayrt Mie and the reconstruction of the Clagh Vane estate.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘The mobile classroom is needed for September 2025 to provide additional accommodation at the school.
‘The school roll has risen steadily over recent years with the re-construction of the Clagh Vane estate, and the large Reayrt Mie residential development, from 95 in 19/20, to 137 in 22/23, 143 in 23/24 to a roll of 167 in September 2024.
‘With the development continuing in Ballasalla it is anticipated that the school roll will continue to grow over the next few years.’
The current permanent capacity of the school is 131 which has been adjusted down from 150 in 2023 to allow for additional educational needs provision.
The applicant says: ‘The double mobile will provide a useable space for pupils who require quiet, supportive spaces away from the classroom environment.
‘Given the rising number on roll and the specific needs within the school, a double mobile classroom is deemed necessary rather than a single one.’
The application involves the removal of the existing community cabins and replacing them with the double mobile classroom building.
The applicant says: ‘We believe there will be no adverse impact because of the installation of this mobile structure within the school grounds and minimal visual impact to members of the public when viewed from Douglas Road.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.