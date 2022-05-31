School’s 50th birthday and the Jubilee celebrated at Ashley Hill

Ashley Hill Primary has held a combined celebration of its 50th anniversary and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a visit from the Lieutenant Governor and a themed sports day.

Some of the special events included a ‘Queen’s tea’ relay race (which involved carrying full tea cups back and forth to a tea pot, with the winning team being the first to fill it), and a ‘corgi dash’ where children ran with cardboard cutouts of the dogs.

There was also a ‘Crown jewels’ tag race, which involved running back and forth to stick jewels to a wall of cardboard boxes that would be built up to resemble a crown.

Headteacher Peter Lewis said that aside from these, the kids most enjoyed the traditional parents’ races.

The event has been such a success, that a TT-themed sports day is being considered for next year.

He explained how the children also came up with some thoughtful questions for the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer about what his job involves.

These included ‘What was it like meeting the Queen?’ and ‘How do you get better at public speaking?’.

All children received a commemorative golden Jubilee medallion, with Sir John giving an assembly on the importance of keeping it safe as a memento. And Dylan King, who asked the ‘winning question’, also got a special Government House medallion from Sir John.