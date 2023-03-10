The government has announced that all schools and University College Isle of Man will stay shut today.
They were also closed yesterday.
The island was blanketed by snow overnight.
A Department of Education, Sport and Culture spokesman said: 'Whilst some schools and areas may be accessible, the safety of pupils and staff travelling to and from school across the island is of paramount importance.'
Travel conditions this morning are difficult.
The airport is open but the runways have to be cleared. Buses are not running in certain routes.
The situation is expected to improve from mid-morning, but difficult conditions will return late afternoon when temperatures drop again causing ice.
There are amber warnings in place at the current time for snow and ice.
Main routes are clear, but some estates and secondary routes remain difficult to pass. This presents a risk of cars sliding, blocking roads, and of slips, trips or falls.