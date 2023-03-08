Schools will be shut tomorrow because of forecast snow.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow for tomorrow.
The government says that a number of its services will be disrupted tomorrow and on Friday.
As well as snow, high winds and coastal overtopping are forecast.
Snow fall is likely throughout tomorrow morning, becoming more persistent by midday. All-island coverage is expected, with the possibility of up to 20cm on higher grounds. This may continue through the night and in to Friday morning.
In response to the current forecast:
Schools and UCM will be closed tomorrow and a decision about Friday will be made before midday tomorrow
All public counters will close at noon tomorrow (Thursday
Residents are advised to work from home, where possible, and to make arrangements with the deteriorating weather in mind
Off-island travel may be disrupted
Motorists will have to take care when driving and the government suggests that people grit the areas around their homes and to also check on vulnerable neighbours who may appreciate some support.