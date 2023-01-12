Schools will open today as normal.
The news comes after teachers called off today's planned strike.
The union NASUWT, whose members walked out yesterday, decided to suspend action 'as a gesture of goodwill and to enable further negotiations to take place'.
Headteachers, who had been preparing for a two-day strike, had told parents that many pupils would have to stay at home. Now they pupils can attend as usual.
Jane Peckham, NASUWT deputy general secretary, said: 'There is no doubt that it is the strong support of members for the action we have taken to date that has enabled this progress to be achieved.
'As we have said all along, we remain committed to seeking to resolve this dispute and we hope that the Department of Education, Sport and Culture will now engage constructively with us to explore how solutions can be found which will address members’ concerns.'
However, the dispute continues and the union is still planning to strike on February 15 and 16.