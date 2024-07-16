Scoill Phurt Le Moirrey has been officially recognised as a centre of excellence for inclusivity.
The primary school in Port St Mary’s bid to gain the ‘Inclusion Quality Mark’ (IQM) was upgraded to reflect its ‘complete cultural commitment’ to inclusion.
As a result of the recognition, the school, which has roughly 150 students, will join a cluster group and contribute to the sharing of best practices and ‘continuous improvement in inclusive education’.
IQM Assessor, Roanne Clements, said: ‘Inclusivity is evident everywhere you look at Scoill Phurt Le Moirrey, and positivity and pride radiates from the school.’
Headteacher Simon Murphy added: ‘The achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire school community.
‘I especially want to thank our SENCO and IQM award leader Sarah Brooks-Lund for her relentless drive and passion for the care that we deliver for all students.’
Mr Murphy replaced Ange Callaghan, who had been in charge of the school since 2016, as headteacher in September 2023.
Speaking at the time of his appointment, he said: ‘I am incredibly excited to be returning for this fantastic opportunity and I’m really looking forward to sharing my experiences with everyone at the school.
‘I am passionate about school culture, supportive student and parental relationships and ensuring that education celebrates local culture, heritage and traditions, whilst preparing pupils to be positive contributors to society.’
Following the news earlier this month that the head and deputy head had been seconded to other duties, Mr Murphy is also now in interim charge of Rushen Primary School.
A letter sent to parents from the Department of Education, Sports and Culture read: ‘To ensure the smooth running of the school and the continuity of learning for your children, the department has arranged for Simon Murphy to oversee leadership within Rushen School on a temporary basis from Monday, July 1 until further notice.
‘He will continue to fulfil his duties at Scoill Phurt le Moirrey, as well as providing leadership support and guidance to the staff and pupils at Rushen School.’