The youth organisation has members from four to 18 years old.
Each Scout group comprises leaders, helpers and supporters together with an executive committee comprising a chair, secretary and treasurer together with further executive members.
They offer a programme which includes kayaking, rock climbing, bush-craft, archery, camping, cooking, hiking and orienteering.
An association spokesman said: ‘We are seeking volunteers in any role to assist us in delivering our programmes but also you may wish to join us as an instructor in outdoor activities. Our meetings vary in times from as early as 5pm for the youngest Scouts, and later depending on the Scout section.
‘We also offer Scouting to children who need support outside of normal hours at our own campsite facility in Malew.
‘We meet on some weekday mornings and afternoons for about an hour and a half and this scouting would suit those adults who are retired, semi-retired, or those that work shifts or not at all.’
All volunteers need to have a police check and, depending on the role, some training and a current First Aid certificate.
If you are interested, contact Paul Aldridge by either email ([email protected]) or telephone 07624 466402.