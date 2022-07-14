Scouts raise money for trip

A group of Scouts continued to raise money for their trip to South Korea for a World Scout Jamboree recently with a cake sale and car parking.

Nine Scouts and one leader have been chosen to represent the Isle of Man at the next World Scout Jamboree.

In 2023, 40,000 scouts from all over the world will be meeting in South Korea.

Scout Sam Barker said: ‘It will be an amazing opportunity to share our culture and show the world that the island has more to it than just the TT races.

‘Unfortunately, we have to face the challenge of fundraising 100% of the money required, but we are having a great time doing it.

‘Recently we have been parking cars at the Manx Junior Fell Running event.

‘We are very proud of our neat rows down the field and afterwards we were whisked off to hand out the chocolate at the finish line.

‘Thank you so much to everyone who kindly donated and especially to the commentator who donated his fee for the event to us as well.’

The group raised £450 from the car parking.

They also took to Strand Street to sell homemade cakes, where they made more than £1,000.