The Palace Hotel and Casino has submitted plans that would see a terrace added to the front of the hotel.
The plans for the seafront Douglas site would see two-thirds of the wall of the Shearwater Suite, above the seaside entrance next to the Majestic restaurant, removed with a new front wall set back in the room to create the terraced area.
The new wall will incorporate two sets of seven bi-fold doors and the new terrace will have a glazed front.
The terrace will sit within the existing side walls so that the building isn’t getting any bigger.
Its application says: ‘This new terrace will serve as an extension to the room behind which is used as a bar/ lounge which will also be refurbished.
‘The remaining windows in this section of the building will remain and the space behind them will be used in association with the restaurant alongside, separate from the lounge/bar which will be served by the new terrace.
‘The proposed terrace will allow users of the premises to sit out and enjoy the view of the bay, providing a facility which is not presently available on the first floor.’
The site of Palace Hotel also incorporates the Paragon Restaurant, gym and spa suite, casino, Majestic Restaurant and Kursaal Bingo Lounge.
The rear of the site originally accommodated a significant ballroom in 1887 which was damaged by fire in 1902 and was rebuilt only to be burned down again in 1920 and again, rebuilt.
The Coliseum building which originally sat in front of the Palace Lido/ballroom, was demolished in 1965 to make way for the building which generally appears on the site today.
The ballroom claimed to be the largest in Europe and was demolished in the 1990s and occupied what is now the cinema and upper level car park.
A separate planning application has suggested the hotel’s casino could move into the centre of town.
Project manager for ADG Architects John Bell said: ‘Subject to obtaining the necessary approvals to move their casino licence, Palace Hotel & Casino Limited will be an anchor tenant for the development, with two of the three floors in the leisure complex earmarked for their casino, conference, and entertainment offering.’